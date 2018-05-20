Emevor Rainstorm: Former SSG, Macaulay visits, donates to victims

Perturbed by the effects of a devastating rainstorm on residents of Emevor Community in Isoko North Local Government Area, former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay yesterday donated N250, 000 to the disaster victims.

Macaulay gave N200,000 to the victims, N20,000 to women wing of he Peoples Democratic Party, N20,000 for the party exco and N10,000 for the youth.

In his address, the Okiroro of Isoko Land, disclosed that the visit was informed by the devastating rainstorm which hit the community recently.

According to him, he was not around when the disaster took place. “But I heard the news hence I am here. If I was still in office I will do better. I am happy no life was lost. When disasters like this happen and no lives are lost, it should be a thing of joy. Destroyed property can always be recovered.”

The veteran labour leader, called for unity and sincerity of purpose amongst the people, adding that Isoko will fall only if the people allow external elements to cause their division.

The Odion of Emevor, His Royal Majesty, Solomon Onovoghakpo, commended Macaulay’s effort and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

Present at the visit included; former Chairman, Isoko North Local Government Council, Chief Emmanuel Edevor; former Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Patrick Ferife; Delta Assembly hopeful, Hon. Mike Ogwah; Chairman, Governing Council, College of Education, Warri, Prof. Samuel Aghalino.

Others included; Mr Sunny Uthoro, Leader, Isoko North Legislative Arm, Hon. Harry Okposo; Barr. Paul Emerhana; Specail Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Daniel Tutumor; media mogul, Mr. Felix Offo amongst other grass-root leaders.