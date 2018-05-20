Breaking News
The emergence of Ogunbiyi as Osun 2018 poll hots up

On 7:19 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Yoruba people  have  wise sayings for all occasions and situations. One of such sayings, apt to the subject of this piece, is that one that is literally translated as “big masquerade will, often, be the last to emerge from the sacred forest.”

As if the ‘inventors’ of the above were somewhere on Oke Pupa Hill, Osogbo, watching over the bank of Osun spring, long before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced September 22 as the day Osun people will be voting for another governor,  almost  four years after the last of such exercise was held, several indigenes of the state have signified intention to serve at that level.

Akinade Aremu Ogunbiyi

Not only this, many of the aspirants have gone ahead to explain to the populace what the incumbent governor has  done well, what he has not done perfectly and how they intend to go a notch better than what he has achieved.

Narrowing the struggle to succeed Mr. Rauf Aregbesola to the fold of the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alone, about 23 aspirants have  formally written the leadership of the party, intimating it  with their intention to vie for its governorship ticket.

From  former and serving lawmakers to former  council bosses, private businessmen and community leaders, the roll-call of aspirants seeking to run on the platform of the party is not beret of quality.

Taking a peep into the fold of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the list of aspirants seeking to take over from  Aregbesola  is no less impressive, even as more aspirants are daily signifying intention to run on the party’s platform.

However, since the name, Dr Akinade Aremu Ogunbiyi, surfaced  among the ‘possibles’ that may get the nod to fly the PDP flag, the permutations appear changing, and like the proverbial ‘big masquerade’, the financial and insurance guru  could not have better timed his arrival on the political scene in the state.

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been, albeit almost inaudibly, insinuations about an impending arrival, on the political scene of the state, of a man with all attributes to redirect the largely desultory, all motion no movement ship of Osun back to the right path and provide purposeful leadership, as the ship finds better, prosperous route to harbor of plenteous.

And as the year wears on, the picture is becoming clearer and, in the last few days, as it appears, the right man for the job may be showing up eventually.

An indigene of Ile Ogbo, the headquarters of Ayedire local government area of Osun State, Ogunbiyi, who is the  Group Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, is an  innovative leader and well- grounded scholar who identifies opportunities and creates great and highly beneficial values from them through entrepreneurship.

A PhD holder in  insurance and risk management, he  has accumulated, over the years, unique skills and capabilities through his insatiable search for knowledge.

This notable enterpreneur left University of Ife, Nigeria (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) in 1986 with  Second Class Upper Division in  agricultural  economics, and followed up with an  executive master’s  degree from the University of Nevarra, Barcelona, Spain; Global Executive Leadership Certificate from Yale School of Management; Certified High Potential Leader Education from Harvard Business School and a Graduate Advanced Management Leadership Course from Said Business School, University of Oxford.

His career development in insurance started during his undergraduate studies, when he ventured into agricultural  insurance as his choice of specialization. Soon after graduation, he  was employed in 1988 by the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON PLC) as  Research & Planning Officer.

He worked in various strategic capacities in  the corporation, including the training of chief executives of insurance  companies from  African countries.

In his entrepreneurial pursuits, he has taken quite some risks. He gave up an impressive and promising career at NICON to go into insurance  consultancy– a business hitherto unexplored and without a precedent of success in Nigeria.

He was the pioneer Chief Executive of Finance & Insurance Expert Limited, a firm of  finance, insurance, environmental and management consultants, as Managing Partner/Chief Executive Officer in 1992.

Over the years, Ogunbiyi has proven to be a resilient business manager and has continued to create wealth for the nation through the establishment of many viable and well-managed businesses.

The Mutual Benefits Group he currently heads has  nine subsidiaries and over 5,000 employees. Ogunbiyi is also  the Chairman of the USIG, a real estate investment firm, and Charles Enterprises LLC, both in the USA, and CIL (Inc) UK.

Going by these snippets from  Ogunbiyi’s  intimidating  curriculum vitae,  he,  no doubt,  catches  the picture of the man specially prepared by an Unseen Hand, over the years, to take over the affairs of Osun and pull it out of its present quagmire.

No doubt, leaving his cozy official seat in a multi-billion dollar business conglomerate to serve as Chief Executive Officer of a state struggling to breath, like Osun, is tantamount to needless risk, but, in Ogunbiyi, Nigeria has got a smart risk-taker, one of  the very few reliable ones with myriad of successes, traversing the surface of earth at the moment.

Ogunbiyi  towers above others in the race. The mere fact that he hails from Ile Ogbo, a town in Osun West, a section of the state  demanding that the seat of the governor be given to it, speaks volumes. If he is eventually given the ticket, that will bring to a fruitful end to the agitations  for the governorship seat of the state to be ceded to the West.

Besides  after almost eight years of  Aregbesola, a Muslim from Osun  East  in power,  allowing  a  Christian from the West to succeed him  will save Osun needless agitations and fear of domination by believers of one religion.

All that said, even when monthly allocation from Abuja was bigger, Osun hardly gathered enough to  pursue  infrastructural revolution, without plunging the state into unimaginable debt.

Now that neck-bending debt repayment, coupled with dwindling monthly allocation to the state, could not even allow payment of full month salary to workers, let alone tarring a kilometer of road in Osogbo, the state capital, bringing on board a ‘no-testing’, career politician will not only sound  the death knell for the state, but it would also make the current frying pan-experience Osun is  in  a child’s play.

In all of these, a private sector big player with antecedents of squeezing water out of stone is the right kind of leader Osun needs.  The state  also needs that man with capacity to draw investors from all over the world  to explore various business opportunities that abound there.  Should all agree that  Osun is in quagmire as posited by no other person than  Aregbesola? Then there should be  no further search for a pathfinder  beyond the state’s biggest gift to the private sector world, Dr Akinade Aremu Ogunbiyi, the game changer.


