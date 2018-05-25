Election fever: Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip sacked

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adesegun Adewumi has been impeached.

The House, at its plenary on Thursday also removed the Chef Whip, Hon. Akinniyi Sunday.

Animasaun Adesina, representing Ekiti west Constituency 11 was elected as deputy speaker to replace the impeached deputy speaker. Likewise, the member representing Ekiti South West constituency 1 Onigiobi Olawale was appointed as the new Chief Whip.

Adesegun was removed as deputy speaker after a motion moved by the House Leader Akinyele Olatunji and seconded by Olayanju Olanrewaju.

Akinyele alleged that Adewumi was found to have indulged in activities capable of bringing the dignity and integrity of the House to disrepute. The impeached deputy speaker was accused of gross misconduct, lack of leadership quality and acting in a way that could destabilize the state. The speaker of the assembly, Rt. Hon Kola Oluwawole announced that 18 members of the Assembly signed the notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker which he said was in accordance to section 92 (2c) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Members present at the plenary unanimously agreed with the motion, and thus Adewumi was removed. The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso nominated Animasaun as the new deputy speaker and was seconded by Afolabi Akanni.