El-Rufa’i doles out vehicles to Kaduna Second Class Chiefs

Kaduna – Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai Tuesday presented official vehicles to nine Second Class Chiefs in the state.



El-Rufai who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Bala Bantex at the presentation of the vehicles in Kaduna, said the gesture was in recognition of their support to security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

He urged them to continue with the good work within their localities and be relentless in ensuring peace and stability in their domains.

According to him, the vehicles are to ease their transportation problems in the course of discharging their responsibilities

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Chief of Lere, Brig.-Gen Garba Mohammad (rtd) expressed appreciation for the gesture.

“We are most greateful for the gesture and it would go along way in addressing our transportation challenges,” he said.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries included the chiefs of Lere, Gbagyi, Kauru, Kajuru, Koro, Jere, Ninzo .Numana and Kagarko.(NAN)