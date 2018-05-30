Ekiti Guber: PDP berates APC over incessant blackmail of heads of FG agencies

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has described the persistent blackmail of heads of federal agencies in the State by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a sign that “the party is already smelling defeat in the July 14 election and now desperately lying against credible Nigerians, who may have refused to be compromised.”



KOCO, which reacted to the APC’s allegation of “mutual liaisons in night meetings” between Governor Ayodele Fayose and the Ekiti State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Nwanu Eze Ukagha, said; “If they like, they can engineer the transfer all heads of federal agencies here in Ekiti, they can’t transfer the people of Ekiti that will vote against them on July 14.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by its Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the campaign organization said it was the height of wickedness and hatred for Nigerians working as heads of federal agencies in Ekiti State to be placed at the receiving ends of the APC bitter politics at all times.

Olayinka said; “They have written petitions against almost everyone working in federal agencies in Ekiti State. The federal radio, police, DSS, NTA, Civil Defense, NYSC have not been spared by the APC desperadoes who are always willing to compromise the integrity of everyone and the moment you refused to be compromised, they raise petitions against you.

“It is on record that seeing the deplorable condition of the NYSC orientation camp at Ise-Emure when he visited the camp in February 2017, he openly promised the release of N20 million naira for the renovation of the camp. Kia Cerato car for your state coordinator. The governor also donated a Kia Cerato to be used as official car by any NYSC Director posted to the State.

“Apart from official donations to the NYSC, the Director never derived any personal benefit from Governor Fayose.

“We are however not unmindful of the possibility that in their usual characteristic, the APC must have tried to induce the NYSC Director with money to do their biddings and the woman refused, thus prompting the blackmail.

“Therefore, it is our advice that the APC should go beyond writing petitions to call for the transfer of heads of federal agencies in Ekiti. They can go ahead and engineer the transfer of offices and buildings of the agencies, that won’t prevent the APC from being defeated.

“Most importantly, the APC can transfer all the over 10,000 youth corps members in Ekiti State and bring new ones from anywhere or wherever, as long as the people of Ekiti, who are the ones that will vote on July 14 are not transferred, APC’s failure remains certain.

“They can even bring President Muhammadu Buhari to head all the federal agencies put together, that won’t prevent the APC from suffering another 16 – 0 defeat.”