Ekiti Ex-Deputy Gov slams Fayose, APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The candidate of People Alliance for National Development and Liberty Party and former Group Managing Director of Wema Bank, Adebisi Omoyeni yesterday declared that APC and PDP have failed the people of the state. Omoyeni whose name was among the 35 governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the July 14 election, promised to provide a credible alternative.

Omoyeni, who was once a deputy to Governor Ayodele Fayose, recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to pursue his governorship ambition.

Addressing journalists in his Ikere-Ekiti home country, Omoyeni said, “We will inspire and make our people to believe in government and leaders once again through this campaign and when we win we shall work day and night to revive the state.” The former deputy governor criticised the Fayose-led administration for owing workers salaries. “A government that met two months salary arrears and increased it to eight months is a total failure.