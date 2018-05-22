Ekiti APC gov primary was a charade, says group

By Onozure Dania

A pressure group within Ekiti State All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Newbreed Politicians Association, ENPA, has described the May 12 governorship primary election of the party, which produced Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as “a charade,” noting that it will explore all legal means to make the victory short-lived.

ENPA in a statement in Lagos by its Coordinator, Prince Seyi Ogunrogba, said the group has empirical evidence to prove that the election was massively rigged through a touted ‘federal might’ and that the Governor Tanko Al-Makura led-electoral committee was hugely compromised.

It, however, did not state the evidence it has.

The group tasked the APC National Working Committee headed by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to immediately review the exercise with a view to ascertaining the true winner of the primary election. It lambasted some South-West leaders of the party “for setting aside honour and yielding themselves to the subterfuge of unworthy pots of porridge from Abuja, to upturn the common will of majority of party delegates.

“We are disappointed in how our party’s primary election was reduced to a fraudulent carnival, only to please an individual that the Ekiti people do not want and we, the young intellectuals in the party watched in horror, how the primary election was traded away by leaders of the party.