Ekiti 2018: No force on earth can save Fayemi From defeat – Fayose

….Jonathan, Wike, Udom commission project

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Friday boasted that there is no force on earth that would save the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi from being disgraced in the July 14 governorship poll.

Fayose insisted that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development hhas never won any election in Ekiti since he started politics in 2007, saying his governorship victory was allegedly awarded to him by former President of Appeal Court, Justice Isa Salami.

This is just as Fayose said that the poor performances of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, had confirmed the fact that there was no alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the running of government at the centre.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti during the commissioning of the new Governor’s office , where the former President , Dr Goodluck Jonathan was present.

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike did the official commissioning and he was supported by his counterpart in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Emmanuel Udom.