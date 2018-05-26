Ekiti 2018: Jonathan warns Buhari against subverting the will of Ekiti people

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan , has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against deploying Federal might to subvert the will of the people in the July 14 governorship election in favour of his party, the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Jonathan said the will of the people must be allowed to stand at all times, because power belongs to them and we must respect their verdict through the ballots”, he advised.

Jonathan also told President Buhari to stop labeling Nigerian youth as being lazy, urging him to stop using Nigeria as a bad example of a failed nation at the international scene.

The former number one citizen , also praised the people of Ekiti State for their supports tor the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), urging them to support the youthful team put up to succeed Governor Ayodele Fayose in the gubernatorial election.

He was referring to the youthful PDP governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola and his running mate, Mr. Deji Ogunsakin.

Speaking while inaugurating the 1.2 kilometres long flyover built by Fayose in Ado Ekiti Friday evening , Jonathan described Fayose as an exemplary leader and loyal party man, who has done the PDP proud in all facets.

He said: “ I don’t believe anybody can defeat the PDP in Ekiti if election is going to be held. I want to advise President Buhari not to deploy power to truncate Ekiti election.

“Though as a president, you have the power but don’t do that because of posterity. History will record whatever you do and the power of a leader is determined after leaving office and not when he is in the office.

On the statement credited to President Buhari that Nigerian youths are slothful, Jonathan retorted: “Nigerians youth are not lazy, I don’t believe that, because I have worked with them closely. They are great people with great potentials who should be celebrated by any leader.

“As leaders, we must make sure we present a country that will make us proud and not to use our country as a negative example in Africa to the outside world.

“The idea of portraying Nigerians negative manners had occurred on two occasions under this present government. These are mistakes we should not make.

“I want to thank you for your supports for the PDP since 2015 and we expect you to do more in the coming governorship election”

Speaking further, Jonathan added: “Fayose will never compromise the interest of Ekiti people for anything . He is a leader who speaks truth to power, in fact Fayose is a leader and he has done well for his people.

Speaking on education, Jonathan said: “Any leader who wants to encourage his people must encourage the education of the youth. If you don’t encourage the youths, they will be exploited .

“As youths, you have to be aware that we are operating a knowledge based economy, so you must be proficient in the use of computer, this you can’t compromise if you want to fit into the 21st century economy.

“At a time, Ekiti was becoming low in ranking in education, we were surprised but through effective leadership of Ayodele Fayose, there was improvement”.