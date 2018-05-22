EFCC Quizzes Shekarau for money laundering

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Tuesday quizzed former Governor of Kano state Ibrahim Shekarau over alleged money laundering.

The former education Minister was at Anti graft Agency Zonal office along side former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali for their alleged involvement in the sharing of N950 million meant for Jonathan 2015 campaign fund.

Shekarau who arrived the Kano zonal office of the EFCC at exactly 3.15pm in blue Babariga with a cap to match was received by hundreds of supporters chanting anti Buhari slogan.

Shekarau denied receiving any money from PDP campaigns organisation when he was invited for questioning by EFCC in May, 2016, on the same matter.

Shekarau who was later released from the EFCC custody at about 4.20pm on self recognition is billed to appear before the federal high court, Kano on tomorrow.

Speaking with reporters at the EFCC office, counsel to Shekarau, Barr. Abdul Fagge said the EFCC is charging the former Minister for money laundering.

He said Shekarau and Ambassador Wali are being accused of N950million.

I’m innocent —Shekarau

Meanwhile, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has insisted the allegation against him lacks clear evidence.

A statement signed by Shekarau’s spokesperson Sule Yau noted that the all issued around the 25 million naira allegedly collected for 2015 campaigns was unfounded.

According to the statement ” Since 2016, when the issue of election fund came up, Shekarau was invited by the EFCC to explain the amount given to him along with other stake holders of the party in Kano to prosecute the election but he denied ever receiving such amount and challenged EFCC to produce any one who has given him the money or any evidence to prove that he actually collected the money.

“Based on this, the former minister was asked to go, however, surprisingly, for reason best known to EFCC, we received communication from the agency that the former minister is to be arraigned before a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday this week over the same alleged 25 million naira election fund” Yau explained.