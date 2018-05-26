EFCC quizzes, releases Yero

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday quizzed the former governor of Kaduna state, Ramalan Yero and two others over their alleged role in disbursement of N750 million campaign funds during the 2015 elections.

The former governor, who was interrogated for about four hours before he was released voluntarily reported along side the former Kaduna state PDP Chairman, Haruna Gaya and former Secretary to the state government, Hamza Ishaq to the Kaduna state EFCC office in the state capital, where they were interrogated by detectives of the commission.

They were later released on administrative bail.

But the spokesman of the former governor, Yakubu Lere, absolved his boss of any wrong doing in connection with the disbursement of the campaign fund.

He alleged that his boss was being blackmailed and harassed by the current administration ahead of the 2019 election.