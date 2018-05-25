EFCC frees Shekarau after meeting bail

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Former Kano state governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has walked out of the cell of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detention facility Thursday night after meeting his bail conditions.

Vanguard learned that Malam Shekarau co-accused persons in the trial, Messrs Ambassador Aminu Wali and Messrs Engineer Mansur Ahmed have also regained their freedom.

A University Don, and Spokesman of the former Governor and Minister of Education Sule Ya’u Sule confirmed the breakthrough to Vanguard Friday, he said the Sardaunan Kano has reunited with his family.

Sule Yau Sule said the trio standing trial on a six-count charge bothering on money laundering to the tune of N950m fulfilled their bail conditions “Thursday evening at about 6.40 pm and were released immediately.”

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that “it was hectic for the former minister to drive out of the EFCC premises as supporters who had had a raw deal in the hands of the security agents earlier in the day swam around his the vehicles to facilitate with him.”

Shekarau, Wali and Ahmed were arraigned before Justice Zainab B. Abubakar of federal high court, Kano last Thursday on alleged conspiracy and money laundering were subsequently granted conditional bail by the trial Judge.