Why EFCC arraigned Orbih, Ize-Iyamu, others over

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned the Edo State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu before a Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, over alleged laundering of N700 million.

Others arraigned include former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony.

The court ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody until they meet their bail conditions.

Trial judge, Justice P.I Adjokwu, remanded them in prison custody after rejecting a plea by counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Chief Charles Edosomwan, SAN, that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.

In the charge, former Chairman, Board of Trustees of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, was listed as being at large.

The defendants were arraigned on an eight-count charge of money laundering.

They, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Counsel to the defendants, Edosomwan (Ize-Iyamu) Dr. O.G Izevbuwa (Imasuen) Kehinde Ogunsumi (Azegbemi) Ferdinand Orbih, SAN (Dan Orbih) and Prof. Jim Akhere, in their bail applications pleaded that their clients be granted bail on self recognisance.

Justice Adjokwu granted bail to the five accused persons in the sum of N10 million each and a surety in like sum who must be a public servant in the rank of level 16 and above.