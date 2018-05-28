EEDC sets up task force to checkmate energy theft, vandalism

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has inaugurated a Special Investigation and Prosecution Taskforce on Electricity Offences, SIPTEO, to checkmate individuals and organisations engaging in energy theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure.

The EEDC’s Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh said in a statement issued yesterday in Enugu, that electricity theft and vandals have been operating for a long time in all the company’s operational states, pointing out that if controlled, EEDC will provide effective power supply.

Ezeh noted that the company wants all those involved in criminal acts on electrical installations to be ready for the taskforce team, “as there will be no sacred cows.”

He noted that during the recent inauguration, the Acting Managing Director of the company, Mr. Paul Okeke, charged the SIPTEO team to be professional in the discharge of their responsibility, stressing on the need for high level integrity.