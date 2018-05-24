Educators advocate private sector support for education

By Oghenefego Obaebor

YINKA Ogunde, Founder and Director of the Total School Support Seminar/Exhibition, TOSSE, Lagos, has affirmed that government alone cannot address the challenges in the sector, as she called on private organisations and groups within the country to step in through partnership and giving tangible support to the government in order to achieve the desired advancement in the education sector.

Speaking recently at the 10th edition of the School Support Seminar/Exhibition, in Lagos, she said: “ It is high time we began to proclaim the place of the corporate world in the education sector. We are at a point where we need to understand the gravity of the problems in our education sector as it is no longer something government alone can solve, much as it is no longer what owners of our private institutions can address as most of them are engaged in battles only entrepreneurs alone can understand.”

Ogunde noted that the mop up required in the sector goes beyond donation of classrooms or toilets or computers; rather, it hinges more on human capital.

She averred that singling out the corporate world is due mainly to the painstaking observation of a number of projects that could have transformed the Nigerian teacher that never saw the light of the day. “These are projects created by very passionate Nigerians but undermined by lack of support. As our organisation works within the education space, we see daily, the various problems plaguing the sector. We see the range of challenges that confronts both public and private schools. We also come across numerous organisations and individuals with creative ideas that have the capacity to transform the sector. I listen to them regularly, the passion, the dreams, the enthusiasm and I watch as it all goes down without support.

“Be that as it may, we have taken the time to create a platform that will bring all key stakeholders in the education community together.

in the same space – the school owners to acquire better entrepreneurial/leadership skills, the principals/administrators to become better managers of human and material resources, likewise the teachers, to take them through various sessions that will inspire and encourage them to become exceptional teachers.”