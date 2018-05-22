Edo Poly Usen eyes int’l grants, partners OAU for two-day training on grantsmanship

The Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESTIM), Usen, Edo State, also known as Edo State Polytechnic, in partnership with the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has concluded plans to convene academics and scientists for a two-day workshop on grantsmanship.



According to a statement by the Rector of the institution, Professor Abiodun Falodun, the workshop will hold from June 27 to 28, at the ICT Centre of the polytechnic in Usen, Edo State.

Prof. Falodun said the training workshop will assist participants to develop the capacity for writing and developing winning proposals, adding, “Participants will also acquire the skills on attracting grants from national, international, bilateral and multilateral funding agencies.”

“The participants will also be trained on grants management and on the skills and arts of academic publishing.”

According to him, “The training workshop is open to academics and scientists from universities, Polytechnics, Research Institutes, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), government agencies including local government agencies, and individuals from private and corporate establishments. He urged Interested participants to visit: www.esitmusen.edu.ng for registration details.”