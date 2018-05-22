Edo Govt., MIXTA Africa seal deal to construct 1,800 housing units in Benin City

…ground-breaking ceremony for June, project to be completed within 12 months

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, through its housing arm Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has sealed a deal for the construction of 1,800 housing units in Benin City, with MIXTA Africa, a private property development company to boost the housing stock in Benin City, the state capital, through a Joint Venture Partnership.

The deal was sealed during a meeting between the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, EDPA and MIXTA Africa’s team, at the Government House, on Tuesday, in Benin City.

Obaseki said the State has acquired 100 hectares of land in Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode local government areas for the housing projects.

He stated further that there are other sites proposed within the Benin Industrial Park and the New Town. He assured that “the state government will provide the infrastructure for the project to ensure quality and affordable homes for our people.”

The governor said the ground-breaking ceremony for the housing project will be done by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in June.

“The plan is to provide accommodation for residents and indigenes at home and abroad. The project will provide opportunities for businesses in the State and create new jobs,” he explained, adding that EDPA has been strengthened by a new law.

“This is one in a series of similar projects that will be done by the State through EDPA. The success of this project is key to housing delivery. The housing project will boost local businesses in the state as some of the materials to be used for the project, such as ceramics, steel, roofing sheets will be produced locally in the State. We want to use the project to develop the supply chain of inputs that are locally produced in the State to grow our local businesses.”

He said the State government is in talks with civil servants on how members of the unions can access the National Housing Fund for mortgages and benefit from the housing project.

He said that the State is also working with the Federal Mortgage Bank on the possibility of providing mortgage for civil servants to enable them key into the opportunities the housing project offers.

The Managing Director, MIXTA Africa, Mr. Kola Ashiru-Balogun, said the first phase of the project will commence in June and will be completed within 12 months.

Ashiru-Balogun said MIXTA Africa has a record of over 10,000 housing units developed across Africa and has decided to partner with the State because of the Obaseki led- administration’s drive for developmental projects, adding that there are different payment plans being considered including a 24-month interest free payment plan.

He added that “MIXTA Africa is discussing with financial institutions to see how arrangements can be made to provide longer tenured financing payment plans. We recognise the market and we will offer affordable housing. The governor has indicated that we use the project to create jobs.”

Present at the signing ceremony was the Executive Chairman of EDPA – Isoken Omo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, amongst others.