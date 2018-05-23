Edo Assembly summons NDDC commissioner over abandoned road projects

The Edo House of Assembly has summoned Mr Saturday Uwuelekhue, the Commissioner representing the state in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board over abandoned road projects in the state.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, directed the commissioner to appear before the house on May 28 with a list of all ongoing projects in the state.

Adjoto said the Uwuelekhue should appear with the details of the 2018 budget regarding projects in Edo.

The Majority Leader, Roland Asoro (APC-Orhionmwon South), had earlier moved the motion and was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror (APC-Esan Central).

Asoro said there was need for the NDDC to rehabilitate the Benin-Abraka road and the commissioner should appear before the house to explain issues on this.

He said the Benin-Abraka road leading to some communities in Orhionmwon area of the state had gone bad, making it impossible for farmers in the area to move their produce to the city.

“The aim of the commission is to develop the Niger-Delta region and rehabilitate the roads. A lot of the road projects embarked upon by the NDDC has all been abandoned.

” For the past four years, the road has been in bad shape. The road also connects Edo and Delta states,” he said.

Asoro urged the house to prevail on the NDDC to complete the road project and all ongoing projects in the state.

The motion was unanimously adopted.

Earlier, the house received a letter from Gov. Godwin Obaseki, requesting it to confirm a commissioner nominee, Mrs Omowa Oni-Okpaku.

The speaker subsequently directed the letter to the House Committee on Rules, Business and Government House to slate it for consideration on a later date. (NAN)