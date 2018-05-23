Ebola: Why DRC-Nigeria match must be cancelled- Actor, Joseph Okechukwu

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Known for his audacious eloquence on sensitive matters, Nollywood actor, Joseph Okechukwu, has called on the Sports Minister, Amaju Pinnick, the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to cancel the forthcoming friendly match scheduled for May 25, 2018, in Nigeria, between the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, and Nigeria, as a result of the recent Ebola outbreak recorded in DRC.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the actor advised the Sports Minister, Amaju Pinnick, and the NFF, to as a matter of urgency, cancel the friendly football match to prevent the nation from coming under the same Ebola attack experienced in 2014, which took the lives of innocent Nigerian citizens.

“Some days ago, out of sheer intuitive suspicions, I penned a short piece on why Nigeria may be an indirect target for the new Ebola outbreak in DR Congo. Some people thought I was raising false alarm, until a few days ago when it appeared Nigerians are finally “getting it”.

“On the night of Sunday July 20, 2014, Patrick Sawyer was wheeled into the Emergency Room at First Consultants Medical Centre, Obalende, Lagos, with complaints of fever and body weakness. The male doctor on call admitted him as a case of malaria and took a full history. Knowing that Mr. Sawyer had recently arrived from Liberia, the doctor asked if he had been in contact with an Ebola patient in the last couple of weeks, and Mr. Sawyer denied any such contact. He also denied attending any funeral ceremony recently.”

“We all know how that story ended. Patrick Sawyer died; people who had contacts with him at the hospital when they didn’t know he had Ebola equally contracted the disease, about twenty of them. Eight later died.”

He continued; “How can we forget the amazing Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh. She was the doctor who oversaw the treatment of Patrick Sawyer and vehemently refused to let him travel to Calabar, even when his employers insisted he should be allowed to travel.

This precious angel saved thousands, if not millions of lives in that part of the country and beyond. Dr. Stella Adadevoh eventually paid the ultimate price. She laid down her life for the rest of us and I hope we don’t repeat the mistakes of 2014 in 2018.”

“It’s 2018 and I’m here wondering, have we really learned anything from 2014? So, not too long ago, we heard that Nigeria and DR Congo have scheduled to play a friendly. Shortly after the two countries confirmed the friendly match, Ebola breaks out in DR Congo! Before you know it, fatalities are recorded and in the next heartbeat, there’s an emergency, prompting the use of “Experimental Vaccines”, starting Monday, May 20. Keep in mind that the Match is slated for May 25.

And our brothers from DR Congo are definitely flying in with their supporters club. And there is absolutely no guarantee that everyone coming along on that flight is going to be 100% Ebola free.”

“Now, some things don’t add up here. How come this Ebola waited until the match between Nigeria and DR Congo was scheduled before it broke out? Is that a mere coincidence? I don’t think so. The timing is too perfectly lined up to be a coincidence and this is why I think the match should be cancelled with immediate effect.”

“Here are my suspicions: when in 2014 Nigeria was able to contain and in fact cure Ebola, a very lucrative and bizarre narrative was crushed. That narrative is that “Ebola is incurable”. It was a huge blow to the shadow agents of darkness who may be benefiting from this evil, one way or another.

And so, this time around, they will do everything possible to prove to Nigerians that Ebola is supreme and can’t actually be cured. That’s why in DR Congo right now; they are only using “experimental vaccines” on the people! No cure!”

He added, “I know it sounds conspiracy theory-ish but why do these designer diseases always show up in Africa alone? It’s the 21st century and we’ve read up stuff on mass depopulation and how you can stop a free thinker from wondering that some dark forces are actually bent on killing Africans with these evil outbreaks.”

“My instincts don’t fool me. I believe in my heart of hearts that the scheduled match would eventually become a dark vehicle that the agents of darkness will use to transport the “Reengineered Ebola” to not just Nigeria but the rest of West Africa.”

“If Patrick Sawyer died shortly after diagnosis in 2014, imagine how quickly the new Ebola will kill its patients. Isn’t this why the fatality rate In DR Congo has continued to soar daily?

If a bio-terrorist like Sawyer is smuggled into the supporters club of the DRC players, who will know? How prepared are our health officials on ground in Nigeria? I’ve read that a lot of them are freaking out too, because deep down in their spirits, they know they’re not half as prepared as Nigeria was, even in 2014 when we didn’t see it coming. And even if they are prepared, the golden rule still rules: prevention is better than cure!”

“And so I stand on the sweet but heartbreaking memories of my heroine sister, Dr. Stella Ameyo Adadevoh, to call on Amaju Pinnick, the Sports Minister, NFF and all those involved in organizing the said friendly to please call off that match until DR Congo is given a clean bill of health with respect to the Ebola disease.

That match will not add anything significant to Nigeria’s economy and even if it does, it cannot by any stretch of the imagination be equated to the value of one precious soul. Please cancel the match. We are not prepared for Ebola now. We won’t be in the nearest future and we will never be. You prepare for what you’re willing to host and we won’t host Ebola or anyone of its relatives. Never again!”