Eagles’ were fatigued against Congo DR, Balogun reveals

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun said the grueling training session the national team had was responsible for their sluggish play against Congo DR in Port Harcourt.

He reveal that ahead of the match the Eagles had five training sessions and the team was tired out on match day.

‘’If you think about the fact that most of the players were very tired from last day’s training, then the performance was all right.

‘’Of course, there’s always room for improvement, but this has been the first game after a long and hard week of training, so I think we can be satisfied with the outcome.’’

Balogun says he is looking forward to the World Cup but his immediate focus is on the upcoming friendly against England at Wembley.

‘’I am very excited, it’s getting closer, closer and closer. For now, I am just looking forward to the next preparation match which is England. This is also an amazing atmosphere, scenery of the stadium of Wembley