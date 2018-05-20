Don’t blame me for Onyekuru’s dropping — Anderlecht coach

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaeze brouck has responded to speculations that his reluctance to give Henry Onyekuru playing time after the player came back from injury was responsible for his dropping from the Super Eagles World Cup squad.

‘’The player’s camp says he’s not at the World Cup because of us? It’s easy to say that it’s Anderlecht’s fault, but it’s been repeated how many times before his injury,’’ Vanhaezebrouck told reporters.

‘’I know Nigeria players who have a lot of caps and were not selected. Kara did not play a lot, but he was called up by Senegal because Henry has yet to prove anything with Nigeria and his non-selection is also linked to his injury.’’ Onyekuru played two reserve team matches against Standard Liege and Sporting Lokeren, and Vanhaezebrouck has explained further the Nigerian was afraid to tackle.

‘’He played half an hour then an hour with the reserves, we saw he’s not ready yet, he’s afraid to make tackles, everyone at the club has seen him,’’ added Vanhaezebrouck.

Onyekuru missed training with a stomach flu this week and is doubtful to be named in the Anderlecht squad for their final game of the season against Genk on Sunday.