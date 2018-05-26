Disabled persons asked to make use of Ambode’s N500m budget

By Yinka Ajayi

Speakers at the Community Life Project Initiative have asked physically challenged persons to take advantage of the N500 million Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State budgeted for them.

Speaking during the Reclaim Naija program in Yaba Local Community Development Area (LCDA), Dr. Ashiru, President of Federation Of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN, Lagos, State, said :”Challenged persons in each local government should identify with the Lagos State Office for Disabilities Affairs (LASODA) at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja in order to access what the state has for them.

This is because the state government, in its commitment to ease the pains of challenged persons, budgeted N500million to cater for them and is exclusive to Lagosians with the LASRA identification card.”

Responding, Adebayo Adewunmi, leader of the physically challenged persons in Yaba LCDA commended Ambode for his kind gesture.

Meanwhile, Lanre Onilenla, event coordinator Community Life Project, urged participants to be sure their demands were within government provisions.