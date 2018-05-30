‘Digital switchover to make Nigeria biggest TV market in Africa’

By Jimoh Babatunde

LAGOS—VICE President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reiterated that the digital switchover being undertaken by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, will make Nigeria the biggest digital television market in Africa.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the Hi-Impact TV at the Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park and Resort, Ibafo, Ogun State, Prof. Osinbajo noted that the digital switchover would also positively impact the Nigerian film industry and contribute to the growth of the economy.

According to him: “With our population and a TV penetration of about 2.5m digital TV homes, the digital switchover ensured by the National Broadcasting Commission and other stakeholders will make Nigeria the biggest digital TV market in Africa.”

Represented by the Director- General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, the VP said the launch of the TV station was a revolution in the Nigerian broadcast, entertainment and media industry, saying “since it promises to be the very first TV channel in Nigeria to transmit all its programmes completely in full High-Definition, HD. This landmark event supports government’s resolve to carry out reforms in the sector and grow the economy by leveraging on the potential of the creative sector and providing sustainable platforms to ensure real growth in the sector.

Osinbajo said the launch would provide the country another opportunity to showcase its rich culture and engage the creative talents to provide content for production and increase the number of channels available to viewers nationwide.

He said “This will improve employment and contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP as actors, producers, directors, cameramen, scriptwriters among others will all be gainfully employed directly or indirectly due to the launch we are witnessing today.”

While commending the owners of Hi-Impact TV, Solution Media and Infotech, Prof. Osinbajo said he hoped the station would benefit the host community.

Earlier, Managing Director, Solution Media and Infotech, Prince Adeleye Lipede, disclosed that the station being the first full HD television in Nigeria had been designed to focus largely on family entertainment and eduction.

He added: “We have engaged professional teachers to take subjects offered by secondary school students and JAMB to complement what they are taught in school.”