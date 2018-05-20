Dickson wants sustained prayers for leaders, Nigeria

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has urged religion leaders and Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and people in positions of authority.

Dickson made the appeal while receiving “Legacy Bible’’ presented to him by Aso Villa Chapel on Saturday at Bayelsa Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

The Bible, written in five languages – English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and Efik – was presented to him by the Chaplain of the Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo.

Dickson commended the chapel leadership for continued prayers for the country, saying “I thank you for your continuous support and prayers for Bayelsa and Nigeria.

“I want to urge you and all other people of faith to continue to pray for our nation, for the president, vice president and the governors.

“You should continue and all of us who are in authority, for God to show us mercy and direction as a country and as a people.’’

Dickson, who in 2017 built a 10,000-seat capacity ecumenical centre in Bayelsa, described the Bible as unique gift that would find a special place in Bayelsa, in his heart and family.

He added that the Bible would be a source of encouragement and support to his administration, saying the Bible would continue to be a “tower under which we all take refuge.’’

“This gift is special and unique because there is no gift that is more important than the word of God. And the way and manner you have presented it is very wonderful.

“This is a period that calls for solidarity.

“I call on all people of good faith, who mean well for this country to stand in solidarity with all that is good, right and fair and to support all that are in leadership.’’

The governor assured that Bayelsa, which on annual basis, organises thanksgiving service on Nov. 2 would continue to support the works of the Lord.

Presenting the Bible earlier, Malomo said it was the hope of Christian leaders that people in positions of authority would depend on God and allow His words to be their guide.

“For us who are clergy men, it is our desire to always support and pray for our leaders.

Malomo said he was mandated by the chapel to present the Bible to the governor in honour of his supports for the propagation of the gospel and the development of the nation.

“This is presented to you specifically because of your Christian and spiritual activities towards the development, not only of Bayelsa but the entire nation.

“There was a time the President said we should all pray for the nation and we were seeing your thanksgiving on a monthly basis.

“I have been in Bayelsa before, representing the Vice President when you built the ecumenical centre. We are presenting this Bible to you as something that is befitting such edifice

“We pray that God will continue to bless Bayelsa and Nigeria. God will never take his blessings away from Nigeria.’’