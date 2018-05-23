Dickson to host Bayelsa Heroes Award dinner on Democracy Day

BAYELSA State governor, Seriake Dickson, would be the Chief Host of the Bayelsa Heroes Award for Academic Excellence which would hold on the 29th May 2018 in the state.

A statement by Mr. Victor Sameria, Executive Secretary of Future Leaders Project ,FLP, said the forum is to celebrate and honour those who graduated with First Class Honours or distinction in their chosen areas of discipline.

The statement reads:

“The Special Awards Committee, SAC, of the Future Leaders Project ,FLP, is now accepting nominations/applications from the public to nominate outstanding indigenes of Bayelsa State who have distinguished themselves in their academic pursuits.

The philosophy of this award is to honour those who graduated with First Class Honours or Distinction in their chosen areas of discipline. It is our belief that the time has come for us to deliberately change the narrative in our society by encouraging hard work over militancy, kidnapping, thuggery, cultism and other forms of social vices.

More so, this will serve as an avenue to showcase the educational profile of Bayelsa State. The award dinner holds on May 29, 2018 at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at 5 pm. Renowned Architect Harcourt Adukeh would be the Chairman of the event.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will be the Special Guest of Honour, coupled with other notable personalities.