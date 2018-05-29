Democracy guarantees massive participation, devt., says Otuaro

*assures that Okowa’s commitment heralds better times

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has said democracy guarantees massive participation of the populace in governance and developmental spread and called on Nigerians to jealously guard it.

Otuaro, in a goodwill message to Deltans on Democracy Day and three years of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta State, endorsed by Mrs. Doris Warri-Aboh, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, noted that all arms of government should be alert to preserve and enable enjoyment of our hard won democracy.

Otuaro congratulated Nigerians and especially Deltans for voting Governor Okowa who has used the democratic environment to improve on the gains of democracy delivered to Deltans by the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Delta State since 1999.

He said: “With a vision and commitment to spread development to all parts of Delta State, Governor Okowa has marched on, undaunted by economic downturn.

“Delta’s landscape is now replete with motorable roads, portable drinking water, improved electricity supply, good health facilities, gainful employment among others, by the previous and present PDP-led administration in Delta State.

“Okowa’s massive investment in education and skills acquisition programmes with provision of starter packs, has empowered serious Deltans to make better living.

“As we celebrate, I call for continued peace among Deltans who should be united in support of the result-oriented Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led administration which has assured of better times.”