Democracy guarantees massive participation, devt — Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Deputy governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has said that democracy guarantees massive participation of the populace in governance and development and called on Nigerians to jealously guard it.

Otuaro, in a goodwill message to Deltans on Democracy Day and three years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in Delta State by his Senior Special Assistant on Media noted that all arms of government should be alert to preserve and enable enjoyment of our hard won democracy.

He said: “With a vision and commitment to spread development to all parts of Delta State, Governor Okowa has marched on, undaunted by economic downturn.

“Delta’s landscape is now replete with motorable roads, portable drinking water, improved electricity supply, good health facilities, gainful employment among others, by the previous and present PDP-led administration in Delta State.

“Okowa’s investment in education and skills acquisition programmes with provision of starter packs, has empowered serious Deltans to make better living.”

“As we celebrate, I call for continued peace among Deltans who should be united in support of the result-oriented Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led administration which has assured of better times.”