Democracy Day: Yes, things have not been rosy … – Speaker Obasa

Lagos – The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has lauded Nigerians for their resilience and perseverance, as the nation commemorates its 19 years of uninterrupted democratic rule.



Obasa, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, on Tuesday, urged government at all levels to redouble their efforts on the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

The speaker, who represents Agege Constituency I, Lagos, assured that Nigerians would soon start to enjoy the dividends of the government’s socio-economic reforms.

“This is the third anniversary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration at the centre and I commend our people for their support and prayers for the government at the centre, the state and the levels.

“Yes, things have not been rosy, hence the need for me to salute your courage and perseverance. Our people have been so wonderful for their support and prayers.

“However, I want to assure you that very soon, you will start to reap the dividends of the socio-economic reforms of the government,” he said.

According to him, at the state level, there is no doubt that the people of Lagos are enjoying dividends of democracy with massive infrastructure and human development programmes.

He added that government programmes in the state were anchored on people-oriented policies backed by good legislations.

“For all we have achieved in the state and still going to achieve, the people’s support, prayers and cooperation are our backbone.

“Therefore, we give kudos to Nigerians and the people of Lagos in particular for their support and prayers for the APC administration at all levels.

“Like Oliver Twist, we urge you not to relent in this, as we all march forward to make Nigeria great.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish you all a happy Democracy Day celebration,” Obasa said.

Nigeria is commemorating its 19 years of democracy and the third anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. (NAN)