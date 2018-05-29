DEMOCRACY DAY: Resilience Nigerians sustained democracy—Bankole

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole has said that Nigerians deserved to be commended for their resilience throughout the 19 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

Bankole said this in a statement by his media aide, Morgan Amodu to commemorate the 2018 Democracy Day.

Bankole, who served as the House of Representatives Speaker between 2007 and 2011 said: “Nigeria’s 19 years of unbroken democracy, even with the various challenges confronting us as a people, calls for a celebration.

“It is heart warming to witness the 19th year of democratic governance in Nigeria. Despite the series of challenges such as herdsmen killings, kidnapping, perennial power failure, harsh economy, corruption, terrorism and many others that are not only making life unpleasurable but seem to be threatening the unity of our country, the need to celebrate cannot be overemphasized, considering the fact that we have never had democracy for this length of time since independence.

“We must appreciate the resilience and determination of Nigerians to ensure, against all odds, that democracy thrives in Nigeria. It is an open secret that we are yet to feel the real essence of democracy which includes enhancement in the quality of life but we have indeed made progress, though it is not yet Uhuru.

“We are obviously not where we ought to be but we have certainly moved on from where we were. I am very confident that greater days are ahead.”