DEMOCRACY DAY: Okowa greets Deltans, says better days ahead

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Deltans and Nigerians as the nation marks the 2017 Democracy Day on May 29.

The Governor thanked the citizenry for their support for his administration in the last three years and enjoined them to uphold the prevailing peace in the state and the Niger Delta, adding that development can only take place in a peaceful environment.

In a statement on Monday in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to upscale service delivery and infrastructural development as the administration enters the last year of the current term.

“Recall that our administration met a difficult economic situation which was made worse by the destruction of oil facilities by agitators, but many thanks to our brothers who heeded to our appeals for peace.

“With the return of peace to the state and the Niger Delta region ane with an improvement in our resources, we have been able to award over 193 roads and drainages with more than 90 of them completed. Several schools have also been rehabilitated with our Technical Colleges revamped to meet the mordern day realities.

“With a deep sense of gratitude to God Almighty, I thank you all for your support to my administration in the past three years. I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans. I salute our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace.

“I assure Deltans, that we remain irrevocably committed to the delivery of our strategic wealth creation projects as encapsulated in our S.M.A.R.T Agenda. Our wealth and job creation schemes have continued to make impacts in the life of our youths and women to the extent of attracting partnership from the World Bank. In the coming year, we shall continue to explore more ways to improve on the empowerment programmes. I thank the illustrous and hardworking youths as well as leaders of the Niger Delta for ensuring and maintaining the prevailing peace in the region”.

The Governor commended the Federal Government for their efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the oil rich Niger Delta region especially on the commencement of academic activities at the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“It is imperative to commend the Federal Government for their collaboration with state governments in ensuring the enabling peace and attracting investments and development to the region.” the statement said.