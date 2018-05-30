Democracy Day: Ochei, IYAD felicitates with Okowa

The Indomitable Youth Ambassadors in Delta (IYAD), has joined Deltans to felicitate with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to mark his third year in Office.

During the thanksgiving service organised by the State Government at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Hon Kennedy Ochei who is the founder of the group and also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation expressed his gratitude to God for giving Deltans a selfless, God fearing, and masses oriented leader like Governor Okowa.

Sighting the springing up of numerous developmental projects all across the State, Hon Ochei commended the Governor for giving the Youths of Delta State a voice by appointing several vibrant youths in his cabinet and initiating various Youth friendly programmes aimed at empowering youths irrespective of their political affiliation.

Honourable Ochei Kennedy urge Deltans to re-elecr Gov Okowa for a second term come 2019 because he is the best, tested and most credible choice to take Delta to its desired haven.

Hon Ochei used the opportunity to inform Delta Youths to watch out for some Training and Empowerment programmes which the Office of the Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation will be spearheading.