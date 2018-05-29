Democracy Day: Obaseki lauds Edo people for unflinching support, as residents celebrate

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended residents and indigenes of the state for the peaceful Democracy celebrations, thanking them for their unflinching support for his administration and policies.



Obaseki, who noted that his government is strengthening relevant institutions for democratic consolidation, applauded the serene and reflective mood with which the day was marked.

He enjoined the people of the state to continue to play their role in deepening democracy by actively participating in the electoral process, which has improved over the years.

He said the state government will continue to work for the people, by designing and implementing people-centric policies, assuring space for equal access to justice and ensuring economic growth and development.

According to him, “This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the 19th year of return of power to the people under this republic. I therefore join Nigerians in the celebration.”

“For nearly two decades, our democracy has continued to mature, leading to strengthened institutions, social justice and economic development. Also, as our democracy is being progressively deepened, our electioneering process is getting better,” he noted

Noting that improved structures have deepened the dividends of democracy in Nigeria, he said, “In Edo, this advancement in our democracy has resulted in better infrastructure, improved education and health care delivery system, and a government that empathises with those dislocated by social crisis, many of whom unfortunately became victims of human trafficking and modern-day slavery but are now being reintegrated into society.

“I use this opportunity to call on all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to support our effort to enlarge the gains of our democratic journey.”