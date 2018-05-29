Democracy Day : Lalong reduces jail terms of 2 prisoners

Jos – Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has reduced the jail terms of two prisoners, one from life sentence to 21 years and the other from 10 years to two years.



Lalong, who made the announcement in his State Broadcast on Tuesday to mark this year’s Democracy Day and 3rd anniversary of his administration, however did not give the names of the prisoners.

He said “in exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic 1999 (As Amended), I have granted prerogative of mercy to two prisoners.

“One criminal conviction of 10 years is now committed to two years and one life imprisonment is now committed to 21 years, effective from different dates of sentences.

“This is a mark of our appreciation and thanksgiving to God for guidance, protection and successes recorded.”

The governor appealed to youths to reawaken their consciousnes and refuse to be used as agents of destruction and mayhem.

He added that the future belongs to the youth and they should not take part in destroying the legacies that destiny shall one day call upon them to protect.

Lalong said that his administration was striving to employ, engage and empower youths in the state.

The governor called on politicians to avoid unnecessary bickering, false propaganda and conscientious ignorance over issues they were not sure of.

He said “in the coming months, politics and campaigns should be based on issues not lies.

“We should strive to inform, not to inflame sensibility, this way, we will be able to eschew violence and embrace peace in all our dealings.

“Government will continue to ensure that within its constitutional powers, it creates the necessary conditions to balance peace with pragmatic development.”