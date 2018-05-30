Democracy Day: Govs give message of hope, present scorecards

By By Our reporters

LAGOS—AS Nigerians yesterday celebrated 19 years of uninterrupted democracy, state governors across the country yesterday gave messages of hope to the citizens even as they presented their scorecards to Nigerians.

From Delta to Benue, the governors, while felicitating with Nigerians , took time to explain their achievements and plans for the future

Okowa others converge in Asaba to praise God

In Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governors James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan and thousands of Deltans, converged at Event centre, Asaba for a thanksgiving and praise worship to mark his third year anniversary and 19 years of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking during the praise worship, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said a lot of projects would be commissioned in the next few days including the Sapele market and Jesse road started by the administration of Chief James Ibori, adding that the Stephen Keshi Stadium would be ready by June ahead of the hosting of Senior African Athletics Championship.

While saying the Asaba International Airport runway has been completed, he said the Asaba storm drainage project wouldbe completed by February next year. He also said the new modern secretariat project in Asaba will be completed in June next year.

Speaking further, he said they would build Delta of Deltans dream in the next two years, thanking Deltans and non Deltans alike for coming out in large numbers to worship and praise God.

Obaseki lauds Edo peoples’ support

Speaking, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, commended residents and indigenes of the state for their unflinching support for his administration and policies.

Obaseki, who noted that his government was strengthening relevant institutions for democratic consolidation, applauded the serene and reflective mood with which the day was marked.

He enjoined the people of the state to continue to play their role in deepening democracy by actively participating in the electoral process, which has improved over the years.

Poor turnout mars democracy day in C’River

In Calabar, Cross River State governor Ben Ayade was visibly disappointed with the poor turnout at the Millennium Park in Calabar, venue for the celebration of the democracy day in the state.

The governor, who was said to have mobilized the State Ministry of Information for the event, was so upset that he refused to address the handful of government officials who were present. He only cut the anniversary cake before driving off in his car.

2019 will rerald a new dawn in Ogun —Amosun

In Abeokuta, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, of Ogun State, urged the people of the state to look forward to a new dawn from May 29, 2019.

In his message to mark the 2018 Democracy Day, the governor assured of the commitment of his government, towards ensuring that democratic dividends are felt in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Amosun, in the massage, signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, expressed optimism that the mission to rebuild the state, embarked upon by his administration, which is marking the 3rd anniversary of its 2nd term, will be a success story, by the time it’s tenure expires on May 29, next year.

Fayose urges Nigerians to strengthen democracy

In Ado-Ekiti -Ekiti State, Governor Ayodele Fayose , pleaded with Nigerians to strengthen the nation’s democratic rule, saying “only when this is done would we have peace, stability and progress.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, said God had helped him to strengthen democracy in the state through strict obedience to the rule of law, adding that his administration had promoted peace, freedom of association and speech without the muscling of individuals.

Keep hope alive, says Akeredolu

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State, capital, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said Nigerians must not allow despondency to replace hope.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure during a lecture to mark this year’s Democracy day in the state.

This year’s lecture entitled ” Nigerian unity; The challenges, Prospevts and the way forward” was delivered by a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Wale Okediran.

Ishaku declares Second term ambition

Speaking in Jalingo, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, rolled out the scorecard of his three years administration and declared his ambition to run for second term come 2019.

The governor who enumerated his achievement to include improvement in Agriculture, water supply, health and physical infrastructure among others noted that his reelection bid is geared towards consolidating his achievements in the past three years and to perfect his blueprint for the state.

Ortom threatens to sack appointees

In Markudi Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom threatened to sack any of his appointees seeking elective position in 2019 who failed to heed his directive to resign on or before May 29.

Ortom who sounded the warning yesterday while presenting the score card of his administration in the last three years, cautioned that he had already directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, to take note of the directive.

His words, “I am at liberty to sack anyone found contravening the directive. I know it is not a crime for anyone to want to contest an election. However, it will be a huge distraction to remain in office and at the same time engage in politicking and soliciting for votes. The office you occupy will suffer. So it’s better to vacate the office and concentrate on politicking in order to allow others take up the responsibility.”

Help nurture our democracy, Ahmed tells Nigerians

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, solicited the support of Nigerians in nurturing the nation’s fragile democracy to a vibrant, strong and prosperous one.

The governor in a state through his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba , said “All advanced democracies of the world had passed through turbulent times but survived through dialogue and citizens’ commitment to democratic norms.In view of this there is the need for all and sundry to protect and nurture our democracy”.

Adamawa pardons 33 prisoners

As parts of activities marking the 2018 Democracy, Day, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State pardoned 33 prisoners serving various jail terms in different prisons across the state.

In a statement in Yola , Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajor said the Governor acted on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 (i) (d) of the constitution of Nigeria as amended.