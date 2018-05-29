Democracy Day: Gov. Ishaku declares Second term ambition

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO – GOVERNOR of Taraba state Darius Ishaku on Tuesday rolled out the scorecard of his three years administration and declared his ambition to run for second term come 2019.



The governor who enumerated his achievement to include improvement in Agriculture, water supply, health and physical infrastructure among others noted that his reelection bid is geared towards consolidating his achievement in the past three years and to perfect his blueprint for the state.

Ishiaku who addressed a mammoth crowd at Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo to commemorate democracy day and his three years in Office said his administration has fulfilled most of his campaign promises.

The governor who used the occasion to inaugurate 30 tractors and rice milling machines and donated 10 Hilux vans to different security agencies and 2 ambulance to the state primary health care development agency maintained that his administration is focused on ensuring food sufficiency and protection of lives and properties.

He assured of his administrations commitment to youth and women empowerment and urged people of the state to renew their support for his government in 2019.

Vanguard also reports that governor Darius Ishaku earlier on Tuesday commissioned some township roads across the state capital.