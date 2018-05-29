Democracy Day: Gov. Bindow pardons 33 prisoners

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has ordered the release of 33 prisoners serving various jail terms in prisons across the state to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, said the beneficiaries were from five prisons in the state.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Sen. Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow, acting on the advice of the Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 (I) (d) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, has ordered the release of 33 reformed prisoners in commemoration of the 2018 Democracy Day..

“The release is to take effect immediately and all other legal formalities have been concluded with the Nigeria Prison Service.”

The breakdown of the prisoners released, all of them males, comprised 14 from Yola Prison, nine from Jada Prison, six from Mubi Prison, three from Numan Prison, and one from Jimeta Prison. (NAN)