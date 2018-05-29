Democracy Day: Ekiti ADC governorship candidate praises Nigerians for steadfastness

Ado Ekiti – A governorship candidate in Ekiti on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Segun Adewale has praised Nigerians for their sustained faith in democratic governance.

According to him, democracy remains the only form of government that best assures people’s active participation and benefit.

In a statement on Tuesday to commemorate 2018 Democracy Day celebration, he however observed that the system had been fraught with disappointments and regrets over leadership inadequacies in the past 19 years.

He however noted that “there is no substitute for democracy’’.

Lamenting what he termed the defective leaderships that had administered the Ekiti since 1999, Adewale enjoined the people of the state to keep hope of a better leadership.

“Though, our democratic experience in the past 19 years in term of leadership of our dear state has left a tale of disappointments and regrets.

“It is my considered preference to look forward and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead and rededicate our resolve to the task of fixing Ekiti.

“Instead of complaints, we should learn from our past mistakes and review our democratic choice to reflect with our collective aspirations that will put Ekiti back on the path of progress,” he said.

Adewale expressed concerns at the plights of the people of the state, saying he was contesting the governorship seat to give the state the desired leadership.’’

He assured the people of the state that if elected as governor on July 14, his government would ensure equal distribution of dividends of democracy.

Highlighting his plans dubbed “7 Point Agenda’’ to set the state on the path of development and growth, Adewale promised to clear all outstanding salaries of workers and pensioners within his first six months in office.

He added that he would make payment of salaries and pensions first line of charge from the state allocation.

Adewale also identified unstable power supply for the dearth of businesses in the state.

He pointed out that some communities such as Gboyin, Ikogosi, amongst others, had been without power supply in the past four years, including the Ekiti State University (EKSU), which only enjoyed two-hour electricity daily.

Given the importance of power to his industrial revolution plan, Adewale promised to fix the power challenges within three months of assuming office and restore power to communities in darkness.

He added that he would work with power companies to generate 10MW in each of the three senatorial districts of the state. (NAN)