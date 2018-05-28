Democracy Day: Council wants FG to develop single data base

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), on Monday, stressed the need for the Federal Government to develop a single database for the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Prof. Allwell Achumba, the registrar of the council, gave this advice in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja while reacting to the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration since 2015.

According to Achumba, there is the duplication of functions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, especially among those that are data collection based.

On the government’s efforts to drive science and technology in the past three years, he said the MDAs had tried, stressing that, ”there is always the room to do more”.

“The awareness on developing science and technology in the area of cyber security and cyber crime, is already in place.

“There is no country that can develop without information technology and more emphasis should be given to public awareness at the grassroots.

“My worry is that there is no proper harmonisation of MDAs’ functions; there is a lot of duplication.

“If we can develop a standard, single database, where each MDA can know who is doing what, it will ease the process of doing business without duplication,” Achumba said.

Achumda also said that while developing a single database for the country, there was the need to put measures in place for proper protection of such data.

He, however, expressed the need for better achievements in the next Democracy Day, which would help to boost the citizens’ confidence in government.