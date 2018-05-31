Delta: Okowa’s administration a blessing to the people — Aide

ASABA—The special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Special Duties, Mr. Arex Akemotubo has described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s three years as a blessing to all Deltans , noting that the pace of development in the state will bring prosperity to Deltans.

Akemotubo, made this known in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Asaba during the celebration to mark Democracy Day.

The governor’s aide eulogised the governor for his achievements in transforming unemployed youths in the state into owners of businesses and employers of labour through his job creation scheme.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa being an experienced politician has been able to attend to the needs of Deltans in various sectors within the last three years.

“Over three dead technical colleges in the state have been transformed into world class standard within the three years of Okowa Administration while four more technical colleges are currently undergoing transformation,” he added.