Delta monarch seeks govt, NEMA’s support for rainstorm victims

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—THE Ovie of Okpe-Isoko Kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Agbabe Ekpolo II, has appealed to the state government and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to come to the aid of those whose buildings and property were destroyed by the recent rainstorm which wreaked havoc in the community.

Making the appeal when a House of Assembly aspirant in Isoko North constituency on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Jude Ogbimi, made cash donation to victims of the disaster, the monarch lamented the hardship being faced by the people.

Thanking Ogbimi for the prompt intervention, he said: “The roof of my car park was blown off but I discovered more pathetic scenes, as many buildings were pulled down in the community. The roofs of several buildings including public utilities were blown off. It is difficult to quantify the loss but I know it will be over than N300 million. However, we are inspired by your intervention.”

Earlier while presenting the cash donation to the traditional ruler, Ogbimi said the gesture was aimed at bringing succour to the victims pending the intervention of relevant agencies.