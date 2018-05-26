Delta congress: Ogodo is authentic APC State Chairman, says Ezebri

The State Treasurer-elect of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, Hon. Ebiakpo Ezebri, has maintained that the newly elected State Working Committee of the party led by Chief Cyril Ogodo, remains the authentic one.

Ezebri, who spoke to newsmen in Warri, also commended the leader of APC in Delta State, Olorogun Otega Emerhor and other leaders of the party for the peaceful and successful State Congress held on Monday 21st May, 2018, at Asaba.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over attempt by some APC members who joined the party last year to hijack the party’s structure from those who built it in Delta and made unquantifiable sacrifices to the growth of the party overtime.

He insisted that the APC State Congress held on Monday 21st, which produced the new elected State Executives. led by Chief Cyril Ogodo, remains authentic.