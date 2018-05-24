Delta community warns against exclusion from HOSTCOM benefits

By Gab Ejuwa

The people of Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, have threatened that any attempt by the management of Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, and Ekrest Exploration Company to exclude them from the benefits accruing to host communities in the area will lead to crisis.

The community, in a letter by its chairman, Monday Agbeyi, addressed to the Chairman of the LGA, warned that further exclusion of the community from development activities would be an invitation to crisis in the area.

According to the letter, when the area was acquired several years ago by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, Abigborodo community had its fair share.

The community appealed to the Warri North Council boss, Ambassador Aduge Okorodudu, to call the two companies to order in the interest of fair play, peace and security in the LGA.