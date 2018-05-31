Delta communities beg Okowa to fix Eku-Sapele road

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Com-munities around Okpara waterside and Amukpe roundabout on Sapele- Eku Road, Delta State, have lamented the huge decline in their businesses caused by a bad portion on the road close to Aghalokpe.

Some of them who spoke to Vanguard pleaded with the state government to come to their aide, noting that vehicles now avoid the road because of the bad spot.

They said the situation was impacting negatively on their market and economic lives.

They said even though it was a Federal Government road, those suffering were citizens of the state.

Oyoma, a trader at Okpara Waterside, said: “Because of this failed portion on the road, most vehicles in Abraka prefer to go through Warri to Sapele, or Agbor to Benin and then to Sapele. The bad road is having its toll on our weekly markets that used to attract people from Warri, Sapele, Abraka and other communities.

“We hardly see people to buy our wares because one can count vehicles that dare ply the road in a week. Who will buy the things we usually sell in the market or by the road side when vehicles don’t ply this route anymore?” he quarried.