Delta Assembly confirms Chairman, Secretary of state Pensions Bureau

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday screened and confirmed of Messrs. Anthony Obuh and Lawson Efenudu as Chairman and Secretary of the state Bureau of Pensions respectively.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of had earlier sent the names of the nominees to the assembly for screening and confirmation.

The confirmation of the nominees followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere which was seconded by Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri (PDP-Ika North East).

The house unanimously adopted the motion when the Speaker, Sheriff Oborewvori, put it to a voice vote.

Also the Delta State Audit Bill passed through its second reading.

Presenting the bill, the majority leader said that when passed the bill would enhance accountability in the expenditure of government’s funds.

Owhefere said that the bill would also help to drive accountability as there were penalties for offences usually committed by some auditors.

Supporting it, Mr Ruben Izeze (PDP-Ughelli South) said the bill was necessary as it would ensure smooth auditing of government businesses and blocking of loopholes in the finances of the state.

Izeze said that the bill when passed would enhance good governance, transparency and accountability and strengthen institutions to curb corruption in the system.

It subsequently referred to the House Committee on Public Account which was expected to submit its report to the house on June 15.