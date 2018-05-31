Delta APC: Jones Erue’s inauguration illegal —Emerhor

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State leader of All Progressive Congress, APC, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor, yesterday, described the purported inauguration of Prophet Jones Erue as chairman of the party, as illegal and unconstitutional.

Erue was Tuesday inaugurated as factional state chairman of APC in Delta. Reacting to the purported inauguration, Emerhor said: “The inauguration is another exercise in futility. These people are just out to cause confusion and acrimony in the party.

“The national body will be meeting this week to review the report of the appeal panels to get report of all validly elected state chairmen. The national body will inaugurate all the validly elected state chairmen in Abuja. The chairmen in turn will come back to inaugurate the local government chairmen and the local government chairmen will inaugurate the ward chairmen.”