Delta APC: Bibaikefie expresses confidence in Erue’s leadership

MEMBERS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, have said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was no match to them in the forth coming elections.

Former Chief Security Officer to Delta State House Assembly, Ebi Bibaikefie, made the disclosure in a congratulatory message to the newly elected Chairman of APC in Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue.

Bibaikefie enjoined members of the party in the state to cooperate with Erue.

In a statement by his media aide, Bibaikefie said “Erue remains the only elected chairman. Any member or group parading themselves as chairman are doing so contrary to the decision and will of the people.”

He warned all warring or parallel group to desist from making statements and embarking in activities that will undermine the chances of the party in the forth coming election.

Bibaikefie said that prior to the congresses of the rally, some reforms and activities that had given the party millage were enacted.