D’banj, Access Bank earmark N10m to empower creative youths

Creative music platform, ‘CREAM’, pioneered by popular Nigerian music superstar, Daniel OladapoOyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has signed a partnership deal with Access Bank Plc.

According to Damian IfeanyiOkoroafor, CEO, DKM Digital, the partnership is aimed at discovering more talents in the Nigerian creative industry.

“Our new deal with Access Bank is designed to reach out to more talents and to expand the categories from only music to others such as agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, sports amongst others”, he remarked.

Founder of DKM Media, D’banj, expressed excitement about the new partnership. He revealed that more partnerships are in the offing. “Today we are proud to announce yet another landmark in this journey, as we partner with Access Bank to make the CREAM platform more accessible to a wider audience. In the coming weeks, we will activate more partnerships and with over 3million subscribers and counting, we are only going to better with time. With Access Bank coming on board, there will be a lot of value added to our subscribers and participants as Access Bank will be giving 10 lucky winners N1 million weekly for 10 weeks, as well as train 10 entrepreneurs within the 10 week period”, he said.