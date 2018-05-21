Cup winners medals for African stars Moses and Boateng

Nigerian Victor Moses and Ghanaian Kevin-Prince Boateng collected cup winners medals on the final weekend of club football in Europe this season.

Moses helped Chelsea defeat Manchester United 1-0 in England and Boateng was part of the Eintracht Frankfurt side that stunned Bayern Munich 3-1 in Germany.

Another Ghanaian, Kwadwo Asamoah, shed tears after playing his final match for Italian champions Juventus.

ENGLAND

VICTOR MOSES (Chelsea)

There was no happier Chelsea star than the Nigerian after he helped the London club edge Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Last year, Chelsea lost the final against Arsenal and Moses was sent off. The 27-year-old wing-back now has English Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League winners medals.

SPAIN

NORDIN AMRABAT (Leganes)

He ensured lowly Leganes finished their La Liga season on a high by scoring the winner in a thrilling 3-2 win over Real Betis. Amrabat, who will be at the World Cup with Morocco next month, sent a driven shot inside the bottom corner in the 79th minute as Leganes sealed a surprise victory.

ITALY

KWADWO ASAMOAH (Juventus)

Asamoah left the pitch at Turin’s Allianz Stadium in tears after playing his final game for Italian champions Juventus in a 2-1 win over Verona. The 29-year-old was comforted by Czech legend Pavel Nedved, now on the club’s management, on the sidelines. Asamoah, 29, joined Juventus from Udinese in 2012 and won 13 trophies, including six Serie A titles, and was twice runner-up in the Champions League. It is reported the midfielder will join Inter Milan once his contract expires next month.

SEKO FOFANA (Udinese)

Ivorian Fofana scored the only goal after half an hour as Udinese finished their season with a win over Bologna. Czech midfielder Antonin Barak set up Fofana for the club’s 48th goal of the season.

BASTOS (Lazio)

Angolan defender Bastos came on as a substitute in a crucial clash against Inter Milan for Champions League football next season, but the 26-year-old struggled to make an impact. Two late goals gave Inter elite European football next season as Lazio dropped to the Europa League.

KALIDOU KOULIBALY (Napoli)/SIMY (Crotone)

Senegal defender Koulibaly — reported to be a target of English clubs Chelsea and Arsenal — closed down fellow World Cup-bound Nigerian forward ‘Simy’ in the clash between the African players’ teams which Napoli won 2-1 to condemn Crotone to Serie B football next season. ‘Simy’ had scored seven of his side’s 21 goals this season, but they return to the lower division after two seasons.

FRANCE

MOUSSA KONATE (Amiens)

The 25-year-old capped an excellent individual season by scoring in Amiens’ final-day 2-1 loss at Marseille. The striker celebrated his call-up for Senegal’s World Cup squad by slotting home his 13th Ligue 1 goal of the season and third in three games after a double against champions Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago.

FRANCOIS KAMANO (Bordeaux)

Guinean forward Kamano scored the third goal in Bordeaux’s 4-0 thrashing of bottom club Metz, which secured the Girondins a Europa League place. The 22-year-old finished the season on a red-hot streak of form with five goals in seven games.

MAX GRADEL (Toulouse)

The Ivory Coast international scored his eighth goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Guingamp, although Toulouse will face a two-leg play-off with Ajaccio to retain their Ligue 1 status. Gradel scored the opening goal on the hour when he capped a lethal counter-attack with a tidy finish over Karl-Johan Johnsson.

BRICE SAMBA (Caen)

The Congo-Brazzaville native kept a vital clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at home to champions Paris Saint-Germain that guaranteed Caen remained in the top division. It was just a fourth league appearance of the season for 24-year-old Samba, who is expected to replace the retiring Remy Vercoutre in the number one role next season.

GERMANY

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The former Ghana midfielder set up the first goal of the match as Eintracht stunned league champions Bayern Munich 3-1 in the German FA Cup final. It was the first winners medal for Boateng in his country of birth.

