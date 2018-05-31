Cross River lawmaker slumps, dies during morning exercise

By Uche Ike

A lawmaker in Cross River State House of Assembly, Steven Ukpukpen, has slumped and died during an early morning workout, yesterday.

Ukpukpen, who represents Obudu Constituency in the state House of Assembly, was said to have slumped around 7a.m., along Moore Road in Calabar, while he was exercising.

The lawmaker was said to have been confirmed dead in a private hospital where he was taken to.

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, described the news as shocking and devastating.

Ayade, in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, said the sudden passing of Ukpukpen had left him in a state of shock and disbelief.

He said he was completely numbed and bewildered that the state had lost such a vibrant intellectual who, as a lawmaker, was deeply committed to the efforts of his administration to build enduring legacies and bequeath strong economy for the people.

Ayade decried that Ukpukpen died at a young age, especially when the state needed his skills and expertise in the art of lawmaking.

He commiserated with the lawmaker’s immediate family, the State House of Assembly, the people of Obudu and the entire state over his death.