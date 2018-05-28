Crisis brew in global west vessel over ownership

By Godwin Oritse

CRISIS is brewing at the Global West Specialist vessels as the family of the late Captain Romeo Itima has dragged the Managing Director Mr Winfred Itima, to court over the ownership of the company

The Manging Director is a younger brother to Capt Romeo.

The late Captain Itima met his untimely death mysterious on the 7th of August 2012 in Escravos, where he was reported to have fallen-off a boat and drowned.

His younger brother ;Capt Winifred Itima is being sued alongside other directors of the company; namely: former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Special Adviser on Maritime; Mr. Oluwagbenga Leke Oyewole and Mr.Olabisi Idowu Afolabi.

The suit was filed by the wife of Captain Romeo Itima, Helen and two of her children; Zion Itima and Kevin Itima.

The suit; was filed before Justice Babs Kuemi of the Federal High Court, Lagos and preliminary hearing took place on May 16,2018, it was adjourned to June 26, 2018.

In the suit, the plaintiffs averred that Late Romeo Itima established Global West Vessel Specialists Limited in Nigeria in 2009 to combat piracy and associated crimes that were plaguing Nigeria’s territorial waters, adding that, it was a way he intended to contribute his quota in salvaging Nigeria’s maritime security domain, putting his wealth of experience as a master mariner with a rich shipping experience from the United States of America.

In their statement of claim, the family among others, alleged that their father’s sibling and present Managing Director of GWVSL, Captain Winfred Itima took-over their late father’s companies, GWVSL and Molecular Power Systems Limited shortly after his death and has refused to give account of the finances of the two companies to the family till date.

They claimed that the actions of their uncle since the demise of their father were a clear breach of filial affection, trust, care and confidence their late father reposed in him.

According to Capt Romeo’s family, Captain Winfred Itima who was not a director at the time late Romeo Itima died made himself the Managing Director of GWVSL without due consultations and approvals.

The family claimed that since Captain Winfred Itima took over the affairs of their father’s companies, he had conducted himself with utmost disregard and prejudice of the interest of their father, his late brother.